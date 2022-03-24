The clock is ticking: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

At the end of the latest market close, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) was valued at $0.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.531 while reaching the peak value of $1.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.531. The stock current value is $0.80.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Four Seasons Education Provides Updates on Business Operations. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based education company, today provided updates on the Company’s business operations following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the “Opinion”) and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities. You can read further details here

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.3205 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) full year performance was -40.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -69.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $2.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7177385 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) recorded performance in the market was 15.80%, having the revenues showcasing 6.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.92M, as it employees total of 716 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8564, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -32.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,027 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEDU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.30%, alongside a downfall of -40.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 94.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.52% during last recorded quarter.