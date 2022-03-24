Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), which is $0.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.69 after opening rate of $0.4251 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4125 before closing at $0.43.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, Secoo Accesses Ant Credit Pay by Installments to Continuously Improve the Platform Payment Solution. With the approaching of Goddess Festival, users’ shopping demand for luxury goods is becoming stronger and stronger. Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), Asian leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, further improved the payment solution of the platform and added the function of the Ant Credit Pay by installments. From now on, when users buy goods in Secoo, they will be able to choose to pay by Ant Credit Pay by installments. In addition, when users use Alipay to purchase goods in Secoo, they can enjoy the benefits of random reduction. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2905 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -82.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -83.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5175355 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was 3.15%, having the revenues showcasing 23.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.44M, as it employees total of 848 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5097, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of -57.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 319,643 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical breakdown of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Secoo Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.89%, alongside a downfall of -82.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.93% during last recorded quarter.