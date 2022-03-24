Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) was up 4.54%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN). It is currently valued at $0.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.55, after setting-off with the price of $0.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5182 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.51.Recently in News on March 23, 2022, Greenlane to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call on March 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can read further details here

Greenlane Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) full year performance was -89.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are logging -91.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1009054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) recorded performance in the market was -45.07%, having the revenues showcasing -48.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.71M, as it employees total of 264 workers.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9642, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, Greenlane Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,305,678 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNLN is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Greenlane Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Greenlane Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.79%, alongside a downfall of -89.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.08% during last recorded quarter.