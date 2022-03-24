Reason’s why ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $3.73

At the end of the latest market close, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) was valued at $0.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9413 while reaching the peak value of $1.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9413. The stock current value is $1.00.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, ION announces certain holders of its second priority 2025 notes purchase ION’s indebtedness to PNC, agree to further forbearance extensions related to both the first lien and second lien debt. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that PNC Bank, National Association (“PNC”), has sold and assigned its commitment and outstanding loans under ION’s Revolving Credit and Security Agreement dated August 22, 2014 (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”) to certain holders of ION’s 2025 Notes (the “purchasing lenders”). In addition, ION entered into a First Amendment to the Second Forbearance and Seventh Amendment to the Credit Agreement with the purchasing lenders pursuant to which, among other things, the purchasing lenders have agreed to extend the current forbearance through April 4, 2022. ION also announced that it had entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Forbearance Agreement with holders of more than 79% of its 2025 Notes to continue their forbearance through April 4, 2022. The forbearances are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements, which are described in more detail in our current report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the SEC. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -55.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -67.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 984415 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was 13.60%, having the revenues showcasing -4.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.04M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1340, with a change in the price was noted -0.92. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -47.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,548,940 in trading volumes.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.27%, alongside a downfall of -55.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 97.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.79% during last recorded quarter.