Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is priced at $42.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.89 and reached a high price of $46.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.54. The stock touched a low price of $42.92.Recently in News on March 23, 2022, Owens & Minor Announces Upsize and Pricing of $600 Million of Senior Notes Due 2030. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) (the “Company”) announced today the upsize and pricing of its private offering (the “Offering”) of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), representing an increase of $100 million aggregate principal amount from the previously announced offering size. The Offering is expected to close on March 29, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will bear interest at the rate of 6.625% per year. The Notes will mature on March 31, 2030. The Notes were offered at a price of 100% of their principal amount. You can read further details here

Owens & Minor Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.11 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $35.73 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) full year performance was 24.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Owens & Minor Inc. shares are logging -12.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.85 and $49.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 894138 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) recorded performance in the market was -1.22%, having the revenues showcasing 0.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.22B, as it employees total of 6900 workers.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Owens & Minor Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.39, with a change in the price was noted +6.93. In a similar fashion, Owens & Minor Inc. posted a movement of +19.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 781,028 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OMI is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Owens & Minor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.96%, alongside a boost of 24.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.21% during last recorded quarter.