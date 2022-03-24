Mmtec Inc. (MTC): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mmtec Inc. (MTC). It is currently valued at $0.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7499, after setting-off with the price of $0.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.60.Recently in News on January 28, 2022, MMTEC, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) (“MMTEC”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a China-based technology company that provides access to the U.S. financial markets, today announced that on January 26, 2022,t he Company received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) regarding a failure to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements. The Notification Letter informed the Company that the minimum closing bid price per share for its common stock was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. You can read further details here

Mmtec Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7997 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) full year performance was -71.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mmtec Inc. shares are logging -75.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $2.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1232410 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mmtec Inc. (MTC) recorded performance in the market was 5.27%, having the revenues showcasing -19.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.29M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8698, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, Mmtec Inc. posted a movement of -56.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 144,348 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mmtec Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mmtec Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.28%, alongside a downfall of -71.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.19% during last recorded quarter.