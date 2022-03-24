Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) – Invest Chronicle
Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is priced at $9.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.73 and reached a high price of $9.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.46. The stock touched a low price of $8.63.Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Vista Oil & Gas Announced Filing of Annual Report. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) earlier today, and a Spanish-language 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”) with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”) and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”). You can read further details here

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.30 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $5.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) full year performance was 230.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging 1.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 266.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $9.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1587991 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) recorded performance in the market was 72.42%, having the revenues showcasing 76.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 812.67M.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.35, with a change in the price was noted +2.64. In a similar fashion, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +40.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 609,008 in trading volumes.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 114.72%, alongside a boost of 230.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.39% during last recorded quarter.







