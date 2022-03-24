Here is why Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.30%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), which is $11.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.71 after opening rate of $11.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.50 before closing at $11.50.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS COMPLETES DISPOSITION OF TWO CHICAGO HOTELS, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND COMMENCES SHARE REPURCHASES. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced that it has completed the sale of the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago and the 361-room Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile (the “Chicago Hotels”). The Chicago Hotels were sold for a combined gross sale price of $129.5 million, or $178,000 per key, which represents a 9.8x multiple on 2019 Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and an 8.8% cap rate on 2019 Hotel Net Operating Income. The Chicago Hotels generated an IRR of approximately 9% for the Company over the life of the investment. The Company anticipates that the Chicago Hotels will generate a combined first quarter 2022 net loss before any gain on sale of $3.1 million to $3.6 million and Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre loss of approximately $2.0 million to $2.5 million through the date of sale. You can read further details here

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.29 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $9.93 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) full year performance was -6.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares are logging -17.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.93 and $13.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1194821 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) recorded performance in the market was -1.96%, having the revenues showcasing -0.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.47B, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.51, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. posted a movement of -6.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,275,087 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHO is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical breakdown of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Raw Stochastic average of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.12%, alongside a downfall of -6.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.09% during last recorded quarter.