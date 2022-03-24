Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Weibo Corporation (WB)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Weibo Corporation (WB). It is currently valued at $27.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.40, after setting-off with the price of $26.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.16.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Weibo Corporation (the “Weibo” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on Weibo’s investor relations website at http://ir.weibo.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Weibo Corporation, No.8 SINA Plaza, Courtyard 10, XiBeiWang, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, China. You can read further details here

Weibo Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.51 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $18.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Weibo Corporation (WB) full year performance was -47.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weibo Corporation shares are logging -58.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.62 and $64.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3033888 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weibo Corporation (WB) recorded performance in the market was -12.85%, having the revenues showcasing -13.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.17B, as it employees total of 6147 workers.

Specialists analysis on Weibo Corporation (WB)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Weibo Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.18, with a change in the price was noted -18.86. In a similar fashion, Weibo Corporation posted a movement of -41.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,755,751 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WB is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: Weibo Corporation (WB)

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.78%, alongside a downfall of -47.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.90% during last recorded quarter.