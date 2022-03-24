Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is priced at $193.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $184.89 and reached a high price of $197.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $190.19. The stock touched a low price of $184.1376.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, Enphase Energy Expands Solar Energy Deployments in Spain. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers in Spain have seen an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems, powered by IQ 7+™ and IQ 7A™ Microinverters. You can read further details here

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $197.92 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $113.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 28.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -31.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $108.88 and $282.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 706817 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 3.96%, having the revenues showcasing 0.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.97B, as it employees total of 2260 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 184.05, with a change in the price was noted -39.83. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of -17.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,878,917 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 2.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.21%, alongside a boost of 28.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.63% during last recorded quarter.