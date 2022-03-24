Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $3.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.78, after setting-off with the price of $3.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.685 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.75.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, Cameco Reports Document Filings. Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported today that it filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The document includes Cameco’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, its management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A), and its Canadian annual information form (AIF). You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 104.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.74 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2819953 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 12.99%, having the revenues showcasing 11.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.73B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +28.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,668,185 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.13%, alongside a boost of 104.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.31% during last recorded quarter.