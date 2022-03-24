Brunswick Corporation (BC): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brunswick Corporation (BC), which is $84.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $89.61 after opening rate of $89.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $84.06 before closing at $91.15.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Mercury Marine reports Record Outboard Engine Share at Dubai International Boat Show. Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), continues to increase its presence at the largest boat shows around the world with a record showing at the recent Dubai International Boat Show. This year, Mercury had the most outboard engines on display during the show capturing close to 90% market share both on-water and on-land. In addition, Mercury also showcased quad 7.6L V12 600hp Verado engines for the first time in the Middle East as well as many Mercury Racing outboards again including the 300R AMS and the 450R. You can read further details here

Brunswick Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $103.43 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $79.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) full year performance was -6.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brunswick Corporation shares are logging -28.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.55 and $117.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1296373 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brunswick Corporation (BC) recorded performance in the market was -16.23%, having the revenues showcasing -10.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.24B, as it employees total of 18582 workers.

Analysts verdict on Brunswick Corporation (BC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.27, with a change in the price was noted -9.42. In a similar fashion, Brunswick Corporation posted a movement of -10.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 737,710 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BC is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Brunswick Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Brunswick Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.75%, alongside a downfall of -6.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.68% during last recorded quarter.