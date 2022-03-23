VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), which is $6.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.35 after opening rate of $6.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.04 before closing at $6.29.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Vaalco Energy to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference. VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022. George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, and Ron Bain, Chief Financial Officer will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. A slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Roth event will be posted on VAALCO’s web site, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section of the site, under “News and Events” on Monday, March 14, 2022. You can read further details here

VAALCO Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.41 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) full year performance was 179.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are logging -8.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.06 and $7.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 935094 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) recorded performance in the market was 95.95%, having the revenues showcasing 104.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 369.66M, as it employees total of 117 workers.

The Analysts eye on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the VAALCO Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.32, with a change in the price was noted +3.62. In a similar fashion, VAALCO Energy Inc. posted a movement of +117.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 791,335 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.93%.

Considering, the past performance of VAALCO Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 155.69%, alongside a boost of 179.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.22% during last recorded quarter.