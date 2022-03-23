Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) was valued at $1.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.08 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.08. The stock current value is $1.25.Recently in News on March 7, 2022, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.8100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/22.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) full year performance was -98.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -98.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $97.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1141811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -25.15%, having the revenues showcasing -20.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7121, with a change in the price was noted -1.79. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -58.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 344,112 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.19%, alongside a downfall of -98.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.89% during last recorded quarter.