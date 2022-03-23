The countdown is on: Express Inc. (EXPR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Express Inc. (EXPR), which is $3.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.76 after opening rate of $3.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.43 before closing at $3.39.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Express, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Positive Operating Income for Full Year 2021. Fourth quarter positive comparable sales and gross margin expansion exceeded expectations. You can read further details here

Express Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.93 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

Express Inc. (EXPR) full year performance was -10.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Express Inc. shares are logging -57.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $8.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5139963 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Express Inc. (EXPR) recorded performance in the market was 20.78%, having the revenues showcasing 24.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 242.80M, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Express Inc. (EXPR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Express Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.71, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Express Inc. posted a movement of -1.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,528,601 in trading volumes.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Express Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.92%, alongside a downfall of -10.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.00% during last recorded quarter.