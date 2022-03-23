Sono Group N.V. (SEV): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is priced at $6.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.49 and reached a high price of $6.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.47. The stock touched a low price of $5.44.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Sono Motors Enters Series-Validation Phase. Sono Motors Enters Series-Validation Phase. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sono Group N.V. shares are logging -86.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $47.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 903067 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) recorded performance in the market was -34.16%, having the revenues showcasing -37.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 424.02M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Sono Group N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Sono Group N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.16%. The shares increased approximately by 48.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.41% during last recorded quarter.