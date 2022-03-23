Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Phillips 66 (PSX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phillips 66 (PSX). It is currently valued at $80.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $80.58, after setting-off with the price of $80.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $78.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $79.79.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Phillips 66 to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon EDT on Friday, April 29, 2022, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives. You can read further details here

Phillips 66 had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.55 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $72.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Phillips 66 (PSX) full year performance was 1.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phillips 66 shares are logging -14.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.19 and $94.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1107811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phillips 66 (PSX) recorded performance in the market was 10.12%, having the revenues showcasing 14.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.42B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phillips 66 (PSX)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Phillips 66 a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.42, with a change in the price was noted +3.76. In a similar fashion, Phillips 66 posted a movement of +4.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,017,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSX is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Technical breakdown of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phillips 66, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.01%, alongside a boost of 1.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.92% during last recorded quarter.