Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB), which is $2.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.71 after opening rate of $1.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.46 before closing at $1.63.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will present a corporate overview at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8582 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -84.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -82.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20008743 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was -84.02%, having the revenues showcasing -83.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.16M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.3090, with a change in the price was noted -8.04. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -79.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,387,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REVB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Revelation Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.78%, alongside a downfall of -84.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -83.96% during last recorded quarter.