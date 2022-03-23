Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) was valued at $75.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $71.14 while reaching the peak value of $77.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $71.14. The stock current value is $69.51.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, Piedmont Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 1.75 million shares (“shares”) of its common stock (“Public Offering”), at a price per share to the public of $65.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of $113.75 million. Piedmont has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 shares at the issue price of the Public Offering. The Public Offering is expected to close on March 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.20 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $40.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) full year performance was -4.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares are logging -14.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.65 and $81.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1133885 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 43.29%, having the revenues showcasing 40.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B.

Analysts verdict on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.17, with a change in the price was noted +6.50. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Inc. posted a movement of +10.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,280 in trading volumes.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Piedmont Lithium Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.47%, alongside a downfall of -4.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 19.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.61% during last recorded quarter.