OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Quarterly Performance is -78.63%: Here is the Surprise Factor

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is priced at $1.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.5788 and reached a high price of $2.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.53. The stock touched a low price of $1.53.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) full year performance was -97.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares are logging -97.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.14 and $82.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1511976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) recorded performance in the market was -80.21%, having the revenues showcasing -78.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.83M, as it employees total of 12667 workers.

Specialists analysis on OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OneSmart International Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.8386, with a change in the price was noted -10.88. In a similar fashion, OneSmart International Education Group Limited posted a movement of -84.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 374,635 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONE is recording 14.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)

Raw Stochastic average of OneSmart International Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.66%, alongside a downfall of -97.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -78.63% during last recorded quarter.