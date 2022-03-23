Here is why G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.32%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is priced at $1.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.97 and reached a high price of $1.9799, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.81. The stock touched a low price of $1.59.Recently in News on March 1, 2022, G Medical Innovations’ G Medical Tests and Services to Expand COVID-19 Testing to 150+ Additional Locations Across California via a $5.2 Million Cash Purchase. The new sites will enable processing of more than 200,000 COVID-19 PCR and rapid antigen/flu tests, with anticipated revenues of $20 million over the next several months. You can read further details here

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7399 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $1.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/22/22.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) full year performance was 266.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares are logging -74.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 984209 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) recorded performance in the market was 4.19%, having the revenues showcasing -2.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.43M.

Specialists analysis on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5776, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -22.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,522,404 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

Raw Stochastic average of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.68%, alongside a boost of 266.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.25% during last recorded quarter.