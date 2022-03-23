Here is why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.12%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), which is $63.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $63.81 after opening rate of $63.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.165 before closing at $63.48.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, EVUSHELD™ long-acting antibody combination retains neutralizing activity against Omicron variants including BA.2 in new independent studies. First in vivo data from Washington University show EVUSHELD reduces viral burden of all tested Omicron subvariants in the lungs. You can read further details here

AstraZeneca PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.13 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $55.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) full year performance was 28.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AstraZeneca PLC shares are logging -0.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.26 and $64.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4085343 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) recorded performance in the market was 9.29%, having the revenues showcasing 12.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 196.06B, as it employees total of 83100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.89. In a similar fashion, AstraZeneca PLC posted a movement of +3.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,381,322 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZN is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Raw Stochastic average of AstraZeneca PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AstraZeneca PLC, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.66%, alongside a boost of 28.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.55% during last recorded quarter.