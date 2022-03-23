Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

At the end of the latest market close, Q&K International Group Limited (QK) was valued at $1.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.4201 while reaching the peak value of $2.2656 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.4201. The stock current value is $2.19.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Q&K Announces ADS Ratio Change. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary shares. You can read further details here

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -84.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -85.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $15.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 872033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was -21.07%, having the revenues showcasing 5.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.45M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4200, with a change in the price was noted -2.16. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of -49.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 52,432 in trading volumes.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Q&K International Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.49%, alongside a downfall of -84.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.98% during last recorded quarter.