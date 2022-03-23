Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was valued at $3.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.40 while reaching the peak value of $3.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.26. The stock current value is $3.30.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited – Changes to the Board of Directors. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (OSE: BORR) (NYSE: BORR) today announced the retirement of Ms Georgina Sousa as a Director and Company Secretary. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.07 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 58.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -18.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 194.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $4.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 510900 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 60.19%, having the revenues showcasing 68.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 451.48M, as it employees total of 418 workers.

Analysts verdict on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.28, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +58.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,015,529 in trading volumes.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 145.54%, alongside a boost of 58.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.37% during last recorded quarter.