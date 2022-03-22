Take note of this Trade Activity: Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is priced at $4.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.55 and reached a high price of $4.7609, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.81. The stock touched a low price of $3.61.Recently in News on December 29, 2021, Scienjoy to Acquire Top-tier Online Live Streaming Platform Hongle.tv and Expand NFT Business Scope. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”, or “We”) (Nasdaq: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced that it has entered into an equity acquisition framework agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire 100% equity interest in Beijing Weiliantong Tech Co., Ltd (“Weiliantong”), which holds Hongle.tv, and 100% equity interest in Golden Shield Enterprises Limited (“Golden Shield”), which holds the NFT business for a total consideration of RMB280 million (approximately US$43.8 million). The objective of the Agreement is to support the Company’s strategic growth initiative of acquiring the top-tier online live streaming platform Hongle.tv and expanding NFT business scope. You can read further details here

Scienjoy Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.30 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/22.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) full year performance was -54.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares are logging -77.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.22 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 780821 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) recorded performance in the market was -27.82%, having the revenues showcasing -16.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.91M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Scienjoy Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.54, with a change in the price was noted -0.94. In a similar fashion, Scienjoy Holding Corporation posted a movement of -18.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 117,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SJ is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Raw Stochastic average of Scienjoy Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Scienjoy Holding Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.24%, alongside a downfall of -54.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.50% during last recorded quarter.