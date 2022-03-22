SOS Limited (SOS): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of SOS Limited (SOS). It is currently valued at $0.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.73, after setting-off with the price of $0.6798. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6777 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.70.Recently in News on February 11, 2022, SOS Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) today announced the Company has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated January 14, 2022, notifying SOS that it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of SOS’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”). You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9747 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.5150 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was -89.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -90.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $7.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2921943 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was -14.42%, having the revenues showcasing -28.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.81M, as it employees total of 125 workers.

Analysts verdict on SOS Limited (SOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0120, with a change in the price was noted -1.50. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of -67.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,737,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SOS Limited (SOS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SOS Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.28%, alongside a downfall of -89.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 21.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.14% during last recorded quarter.