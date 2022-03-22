Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.38M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) was valued at $1.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9644 while reaching the peak value of $1.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.91. The stock current value is $0.93.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Smart for Life Products Selected by Amazon for Launch in Singapore. Certain Vitamins and Supplements Will Be the First of the Company’s Products to Launch on Amazon in Southeast Asia. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart for Life Inc. shares are logging -71.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3610451 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) recorded performance in the market was -65.29%.

Analysts verdict on Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart for Life Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Smart for Life Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.29%. The shares increased approximately by 11.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.45% in the period of the last 30 days.