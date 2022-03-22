Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) was valued at $1.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.80 while reaching the peak value of $2.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.76. The stock current value is $2.01.Recently in News on February 23, 2022, Maris-Tech Announces $227,000 Order for Its Advanced Surveillance Systems from a UK Reseller. Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced it has received a $227,000 purchase order from the Company’s reseller based in the United Kingdom, for the Company’s advanced surveillance systems. This is the first substantial order the Company has received to date, through the distributor, from a single customer for a single project. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares are logging -47.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 902230 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) recorded performance in the market was -36.19%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.24M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

Trends and Technical analysis: Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.19%. The shares increased approximately by 1.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.91% in the period of the last 30 days.