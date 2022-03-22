First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Up ahead of its competition

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $13.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.86 and reached a high price of $14.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.02. The stock touched a low price of $13.86.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that it has received regulatory consent to extend its share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase”) pursuant to a normal course issuer bid in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or alternative Canadian market places over the next 12 months. Pursuant to the Share Repurchase, the Company has the ability to repurchase up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 3.8% of the 260,181,674 issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of March 9, 2022. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.49 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $9.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -16.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -27.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.29 and $18.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2113012 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 26.19%, having the revenues showcasing 29.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.60B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +4.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,383,325 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.42%, alongside a downfall of -16.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.22% during last recorded quarter.