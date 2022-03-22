BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), which is $2.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.90 after opening rate of $2.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.30 before closing at $2.32.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, BIO-key Showcases Higher Education IAM Solutions and Expertise at California Community College Tech Summit March 20-23 – Booth 405; Customers Host Sessions on their Success with PortalGuard Platform. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced it will be a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2022 Chief Information Systems Officers Association (CISOA) Technology Summit, part of the California Community College (CCC) system, to be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California March 20-23. BIO-key will be available for customer meetings to discuss migrating to the cloud, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of their award-winning PortalGuard platform in booth 405. You can read further details here

BIO-key International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.90 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -30.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International Inc. shares are logging -37.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $4.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1852170 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was 20.14%, having the revenues showcasing 15.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.71M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIO-key International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.40, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International Inc. posted a movement of -14.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 75,454 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKYI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BIO-key International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.38%, alongside a downfall of -30.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.94% during last recorded quarter.