Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) was valued at $1.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.85 while reaching the peak value of $1.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.78. The stock current value is $1.28.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, AGTC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $9.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by AGTC. All of the shares are being sold by AGTC. The offering is expected to close on or about March 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, AGTC has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 1,125,000 additional shares of its common stock. You can read further details here

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8250 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/22/22.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) full year performance was -69.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are logging -79.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2976155 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) recorded performance in the market was -5.26%, having the revenues showcasing -7.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.64M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0703, with a change in the price was noted -1.29. In a similar fashion, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -50.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 581,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGTC is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.45%, alongside a downfall of -69.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.22% during last recorded quarter.