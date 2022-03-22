American International Group Inc. (AIG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.30

American International Group Inc. (AIG) is priced at $61.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $61.54 and reached a high price of $62.045, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $61.03. The stock touched a low price of $60.955.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, John Rice, Retired Vice Chairman of GE and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the GE Global Growth Organization, Joins AIG’s Board of Directors. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected John Rice as a Director of the company, effective March 17, 2022. Mr. Rice, 65, is the retired Chairman of GE Gas Power and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the GE Global Growth Organization. You can read further details here

American International Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.54 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $54.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) full year performance was 33.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American International Group Inc. shares are logging -2.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.54 and $63.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6051693 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American International Group Inc. (AIG) recorded performance in the market was 8.58%, having the revenues showcasing 14.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.23B, as it employees total of 36600 workers.

Specialists analysis on American International Group Inc. (AIG)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the American International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.24, with a change in the price was noted +2.51. In a similar fashion, American International Group Inc. posted a movement of +4.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,091,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIG is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.99%, alongside a boost of 33.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.10% during last recorded quarter.