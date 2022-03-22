Akanda Corp. Common Shares (AKAN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Akanda Corp. Common Shares (AKAN), which is $8.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.48 after opening rate of $7.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.63 before closing at $7.40.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Akanda Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering. Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”), an international medical cannabis company, today announced the completion of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares at a price of $4.00 per share to the public for a total of $16,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company (the “Offering”), prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. Common Shares shares are logging -72.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.30 and $31.00.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2081442 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. Common Shares (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was -19.90%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 243.08M, as it employees total of 107 workers.

Akanda Corp. Common Shares (AKAN) in the eye of market guru’s

Akanda Corp. Common Shares (AKAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Akanda Corp. Common Shares, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.90%.