U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) was valued at $6.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.87 while reaching the peak value of $7.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.08. The stock current value is $6.08.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, U.S. Energy Corp. Provides 2021 Year-End Proved Reserves Update. U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its year-end 2021 SEC total estimated proved reserves of approximately 1.3 MMBoe and $20.6 million of PV-10(1). Incorporating the Company’s recently announced acquisitions which closed on January 5, 2022 (the “Acquisitions”) and utilizing NYMEX strip pricing, total proved reserves as of year-end were 6.0 MMBoe and $109.8 million of PV-10.(2). You can read further details here

U.S. Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.92 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) full year performance was 33.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Energy Corp. shares are logging -56.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $13.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1393062 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) recorded performance in the market was 85.93%, having the revenues showcasing 81.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.68M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.88, with a change in the price was noted +2.11. In a similar fashion, U.S. Energy Corp. posted a movement of +53.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 937,800 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of U.S. Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.07%, alongside a boost of 33.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.49% during last recorded quarter.