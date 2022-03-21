Take note of this Trade Activity: Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), which is $1.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.26 after opening rate of $1.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.06 before closing at $1.18.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Testing program underway for lead product candidate, the Symphony IL-6 Test, in support of an FDA Marketing Application, planned for Q3 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -83.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 832996 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) recorded performance in the market was -58.59%, having the revenues showcasing -59.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.80M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BJDX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.59%. The shares increased approximately by 11.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.23% during last recorded quarter.