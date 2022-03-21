Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Quarterly Performance is 34.63%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is priced at $0.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.36 and reached a high price of $0.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.35. The stock touched a low price of $0.31.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Synthetic Biologics Reports 2021 Year End Operational Highlights and Financial Results. -Completed acquisition of VCN Biosciences, expanding pipeline into oncology-. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4300 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2150 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was -46.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -49.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $0.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33140019 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was 57.97%, having the revenues showcasing 34.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.78M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Specialists analysis on Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3064, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +4.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,415,998 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.53%, alongside a downfall of -46.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 80.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 57.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.63% during last recorded quarter.