Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) was up 6.30%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), which is $10.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.84 after opening rate of $9.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.23 before closing at $9.70.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position. Webcast on March 17, 2022. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.54 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $5.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was 48.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging -9.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.32 and $11.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4937292 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was 27.13%, having the revenues showcasing 29.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Analysts verdict on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of +19.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,889,095 in trading volumes.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Energy Fuels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.69%, alongside a boost of 48.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.16% during last recorded quarter.