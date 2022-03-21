Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) was up 14.42%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), which is $1.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.19 after opening rate of $1.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.04 before closing at $1.04.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Aspira Women’s Health to Announce Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, March 23. Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 before the market open on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 8:30am Eastern Time. Details for the call are below:. You can read further details here

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) full year performance was -83.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares are logging -85.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540885 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) recorded performance in the market was -32.77%, having the revenues showcasing -29.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.60M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6974, with a change in the price was noted -2.07. In a similar fashion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted a movement of -63.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,199,281 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWH is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.57%, alongside a downfall of -83.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.17% during last recorded quarter.