Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) was valued at $45.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $42.61 while reaching the peak value of $45.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.3317. The stock current value is $44.40.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Rivian Hires Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) (“Rivian”) today announced the hiring of Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer, effective June 1st, 2022. Frank most recently held the position of President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International. He will be based in Normal, IL, and will report directly to Rivian’s Chief Executive Officer, RJ Scaringe. Klein succeeds Rod Copes, who retired from the position last year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -75.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.46 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7293311 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -56.02%, having the revenues showcasing -58.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.93B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rivian Automotive Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.02%. The shares increased approximately by 19.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.12% during last recorded quarter.