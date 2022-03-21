Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is priced at $1.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9226 and reached a high price of $1.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.95. The stock touched a low price of $0.9226.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Guardforce AI Announces Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today it plans to release full year 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -85.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 271.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $7.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14702947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was 3.70%, having the revenues showcasing -2.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.75M, as it employees total of 1786 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2240, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -51.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,669,957 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.70%. The shares increased approximately by 43.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 96.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.61% during last recorded quarter.