Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It is currently valued at $2.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.20, after setting-off with the price of $2.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.44.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Mullen Automotive Featured by Yahoo Finance Live. Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith, David Briggs, and Rachelle Akuffo identified MULN as an EV stock standout that is doing well among falling EV stocks due to its solid-state battery technology and strong domestic presence. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.86 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.52 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -77.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -81.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 457.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 440855401 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -44.55%, having the revenues showcasing -45.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.29M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.17, with a change in the price was noted -4.52. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -60.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,185,313 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.51%, alongside a downfall of -77.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 114.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 232.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.08% during last recorded quarter.