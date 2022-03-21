Gear up for the change! 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has hit the volume of 1295569

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.23 after opening rate of $0.6894 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6894 before closing at $0.76.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, 36Kr Hits One Million Followers on Bilibili. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that 36Kr’s followers on its official Bilibili account has exceeded one million, a significant achievement driven by the increasing popularity and rising influence of its short-form video content. For an enterprise account, one million followers on Bilibili marks a substantial audience level, especially considering 36Kr’s official account has only been in operation on the platform for over a year. You can read further details here

36Kr Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) full year performance was -72.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares are logging -73.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $4.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1295569 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) recorded performance in the market was 2.37%, having the revenues showcasing -12.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.49M, as it employees total of 522 workers.

Specialists analysis on 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 36Kr Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1506, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, 36Kr Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -40.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 106,569 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRKR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Raw Stochastic average of 36Kr Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.66%, alongside a downfall of -72.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 68.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.20% during last recorded quarter.