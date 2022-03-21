Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), which is $5.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.90 after opening rate of $4.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.20 before closing at $4.10.Recently in News on March 18, 2022, UP Fintech Holds Leading Market Share in Singapore with Third Consecutive Quarter of YoY 100%+ Growth in Local Funded Accounts. UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was US$62.2 million, and total revenue for the year 2021 reached US$264.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 91%. Non-GAAP net income was US$24.5 million. You can read further details here

UP Fintech Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.90 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) full year performance was -73.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are logging -81.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $29.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22492572 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) recorded performance in the market was 11.61%, having the revenues showcasing 12.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 620.28M, as it employees total of 785 workers.

Specialists analysis on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.15, with a change in the price was noted -3.38. In a similar fashion, UP Fintech Holding Limited posted a movement of -38.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,437,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.52%, alongside a downfall of -73.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 73.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.53% during last recorded quarter.