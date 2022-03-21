Do Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) beta value of 0.22 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It is currently valued at $1.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.48, after setting-off with the price of $1.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.38.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Hycroft Mining Announces $56 Million Equity Investment From Renowned Precious Metals Investor Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment. Equity Capital Investment Recapitalizes the Balance Sheet and Provides the Opportunity to Unlock Value of its World-Class Hycroft Gold and Silver Deposit in Northern Nevada. You can read further details here

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7200 on 03/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.2840 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) full year performance was -81.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares are logging -81.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 375.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $7.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60585671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) recorded performance in the market was 119.98%, having the revenues showcasing 96.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.40M, as it employees total of 240 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7550, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted a movement of -25.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,558,886 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.59%, alongside a downfall of -81.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 246.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.02% during last recorded quarter.