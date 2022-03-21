Dave Inc. (DAVE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Dave Inc. (DAVE) was valued at $7.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.805 while reaching the peak value of $10.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.8338. The stock current value is $10.11.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, Dave to Participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on March 22, 2022. Dave, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and CEO, and Kyle Beilman, CFO, will be participating in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The fireside chat will begin at 3:15pm ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dave Inc. shares are logging -34.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.95 and $15.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12148030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dave Inc. (DAVE) recorded performance in the market was -1.37%, having the revenues showcasing 1.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Dave Inc. (DAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dave Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Dave Inc. posted a movement of +1.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 815,773 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Dave Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dave Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.37%. The shares 74.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.51% during last recorded quarter.