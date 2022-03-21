Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is priced at $1.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.42 and reached a high price of $1.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.45. The stock touched a low price of $1.25.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Compass Therapeutics Announces US FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for a Phase 2 Study of CTX-009, a Bispecific Antibody That Simultaneously Targets Delta-like Ligand 4 (DLL4) and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor A (VEGF-A). Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its IND application for CTX-009, enabling the company to initiate a global Phase 2 clinical trial for CTX-009 in patients who have advanced Biliary Tract Cancers (BTC) in the United States and South Korea. Compass plans to include the existing Phase 2 in South Korea in this global study, allowing it to expand the ongoing study of CTX-009 under this IND. CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets Delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -88.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 808745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) recorded performance in the market was -58.99%, having the revenues showcasing -58.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.10M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Analysts verdict on Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Compass Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7042, with a change in the price was noted -1.95. In a similar fashion, Compass Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -60.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 207,103 in trading volumes.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Compass Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.99%. The shares increased approximately by -14.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.86% during last recorded quarter.