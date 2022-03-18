Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.455 after opening rate of $0.4157 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.37 before closing at $0.40.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, Secoo Accesses E-commerce Payment of WeChat Payment, and Fund Guarantee System of Merchants is Improved. Recently, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), Asian leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, officially accesses e-commerce payment of WeChat payment. In the future, Secoo will help platform merchants settle in WeChat payment and become secondary merchants, so that Secoo platform merchants can enjoy more efficient payment solutions and provide better financial guarantee for business transactions. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4850 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2905 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -84.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -85.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 636157 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was -7.73%, having the revenues showcasing 11.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.18M, as it employees total of 848 workers.

Analysts verdict on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5399, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of -60.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 261,754 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Secoo Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.83%, alongside a downfall of -84.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.73% during last recorded quarter.