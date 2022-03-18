Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) was up 10.65%

At the end of the latest market close, Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) was valued at $23.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.28 while reaching the peak value of $26.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.00. The stock current value is $25.86.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, Datto to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. Datto Holding Corp. (Datto) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Tim Weller, Chief Executive Officer and John Abbot, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Datto’s investor website at investors.datto.com. An archived version will be available shortly after the completion of the presentation. You can read further details here

Datto Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.69 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $20.76 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) full year performance was -1.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datto Holding Corp. shares are logging -8.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.76 and $28.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1126179 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) recorded performance in the market was -1.86%, having the revenues showcasing 2.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.24B, as it employees total of 2089 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Datto Holding Corp. (MSP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.63, with a change in the price was noted +1.88. In a similar fashion, Datto Holding Corp. posted a movement of +7.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 338,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MSP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Datto Holding Corp. (MSP)

Raw Stochastic average of Datto Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Datto Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.90%, alongside a downfall of -1.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.46% during last recorded quarter.