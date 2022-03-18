Quantum Corporation (QMCO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) was valued at $2.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.56 while reaching the peak value of $2.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.43. The stock current value is $2.45.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Quantum Corporation Announces Rights Offering. Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”), and holders of certain outstanding warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock issued by the Company (the “Participating Warrants”), as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 25, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock and Participating Warrants as of the Record Date, with respect to each share of Common Stock, including shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of Participating Warrants, subscription rights to purchase approximately 0.422572999 of a share of Common Stock, at a subscription price per share equal to $2.25 per whole share. If the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $67.5 million, before expenses related to the rights offering. You can read further details here

Quantum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.75 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) full year performance was -72.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum Corporation shares are logging -74.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $9.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1932963 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) recorded performance in the market was -55.62%, having the revenues showcasing -53.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.29M, as it employees total of 827 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.82, with a change in the price was noted -3.00. In a similar fashion, Quantum Corporation posted a movement of -55.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 425,048 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Quantum Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.52%, alongside a downfall of -72.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.07% during last recorded quarter.