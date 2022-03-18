Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR). It is currently valued at $17.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.77, after setting-off with the price of $17.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.52.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) announced today that it priced its public offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $108.9 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 6,000,000 shares. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on March 22, 2022. You can read further details here

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.88 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) full year performance was 8.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -15.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.00 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2534389 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) recorded performance in the market was -3.77%, having the revenues showcasing 0.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.68B, as it employees total of 579 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.10, with a change in the price was noted -2.14. In a similar fashion, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of -10.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,803,690 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABR is recording 6.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.53.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.81%, alongside a boost of 8.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.11% during last recorded quarter.